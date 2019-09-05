The South Park Senior Citizens Center invites the community to the center’s inaugural trunk sale, as well as a Harvest Soup Luncheon and bingo this month.
The trunk sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the center located at 901 S. 30th. During the sale, a barbecue lunch with a hamburger or hot dog, chips and a soda will be available for $5 starting at 11 a.m.
A limited number of spaces are available for $5 each. To reserve a space at the trunk sale, call the center at 256-6413.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, the center will host a Harvest Soup Luncheon and bingo. Starting at noon, the luncheon includes a choice of three kinds of soup, crackers, a bread stick, dessert bar and coffee, lemonade or iced tea for $8.
Bingo for ages 18 and older will start at 1 p.m. Bingo cards cost $10 each. Prizes include gift cards ranging from $10 to $25.
All money raised at the events will benefit the center's building maintenance fund, according to a press release from organizers.
For more information, call the center at the number listed above. After hours, call Don at 254-2425.