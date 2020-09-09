Senior center hosting trunk sale

The Southside Senior Center will host its second annual Trunk Sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 12, in the center’s parking lot at 901 S. 30th St.
Barbecue hamburgers, chips and soda will be available for $5 starting at 11 a.m., according to a press release from organizers.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the center’s building and maintenance fund.
Spaces are still available for $10 each by calling the center at 256-6413 or Brenda at 860-6720.
