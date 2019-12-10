On Tuesday, Dec. 17, senior citizens can get a free ride around Billings to look at Christmas lights, sponsored by the Breakfast Exchange Club.
Destinations include:
- South Side North Pole.
- ZooMontana.
- Misfit Lane.
- Fuller Family Medicine.
- Christmas Wreath Lane.
The tour will last approximately 2 hours.
Buses will leave from five different pick-up points in Billings including the Billings Community Center, Adult Resource Alliance, Prairie Towers, Sage Towers, and South Side Senior Center.
Buses will depart from the Billings Community Center, located at 360 N. 23rd St., at 5:30 p.m. Any seniors interested in joining the group should contact Jennifer at the community center by calling 657-3050.