It seemed somewhat routine for a school board meeting. A trustee had questions about how an incident was handled, and administrators delivered a polished response.
But questions about a how a threat last week at Lewis and Clark Middle School was communicated to parents became suddenly relevant Tuesday when Senior High went into lockdown because of a possible gun incident, as did concerns about how an explosion-that-actually-wasn't was handled in Helena.
"What I want to hear is a better plan of communication going forward," trustee Russ Hall said at Monday's school board meeting.
None of the incidents are apples-to-apples comparisons. But viewed together, they help explain how schools communicate with the public about situations that could quickly turn to chaos. And they all proved to ultimately pose little to no threat to student safety; the possible gun at Senior turned out to be airsoft guns that were found with two students detained by police in a vehicle more than two miles from the school.
Communication about the Senior incident occurred quickly, in part because of a large police response. The Billings Police Department sent out a tweet saying that Senior was on lockdown because of a report of a person with a gun and advised that people stay away from the area at about 12:30 p.m.
The school district also posted to its Facebook page about an alleged threat that students had weapons, timestamped 12:30 p.m. Police and district officials were notified about the incident at about 12:15 p.m.
That coordination is something that Superintendent Greg Upham said Monday was important between police and schools. He cited the Helena incident, where the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said that an improvised bomb exploded on a school playground, then walked that information back to explain that there had been no explosion, and the object in question wasn't a bomb.
In that incident, some information about was released by police before the school was looped in, said Upham, a former administrator in Helena. That left the school unprepared to communicate with parents about it.
It helps explain why Upham made calls to media outlets at the same time police chief Rich St. John addressed reporters outside the school, the joint press conference they held Tuesday afternoon, and the similarly timed social media posts.
Lewis and Clark
Upham reiterated Monday that there should have been no confusion in the wake of an unsubstantiated shooting threat at Lewis and Clark. A robocall notified parents that a threat had been resolved, but only well after it happened and without providing details about the threat.
At first, officials didn't think the note found in a bathroom threatening a school shooting, which was quickly discredited, merited widespread notification.
"In this case it didn't feel that it rose to that level of concern," Upham said.
But information trickled out, hit social media, and mushroomed into a mix of rumor and frustration.
Hall, at Monday's meeting, cited that concern.
"A lot of times I ignore the Facebook comments, but these were pretty poignant," he said.
Upham again took responsibility for ensuring that information is shared, and said that the school should have released more information sooner.
"The parents were concerned, and rightfully so," he said.
But he said there was no intentional attempt to conceal the unsubstantiated threat.
"We don't hide them; we don't cover it up," he said.
The incident is difficult to compare to Tuesday's at Senior, which sparked a "massive" police presence that clearly needed explaining. But the Senior response could be an example of quick early disclosures, even if concerns turn out to be nothing — like the Senior incident.
Trustee Joe Raffiani noted that the early information in the Helena incident turned out to be inaccurate, and that it's also important not to release bad information in a rush to address parents.
"There's a difficult line for your office to walk," he said.
Upham sent out a district-wide newsletter Tuesday afternoon, laying out a timeline of events and the district and police response.
Hall suggested beefing up the district's social media presence — "to make it lightning fast."
"The rumor mill is way more powerful than sometimes we give it credit," he said.