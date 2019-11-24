Hannah Berube, daughter of Anja and Deon Berube, and Zackery Bennett, son of Jennifer and Jim Bennett, were named queen and king of Senior High’s TWIRP dance, themed “Winter Wonderland,” which recently took place at the Billings Depot.
Other queen candidates were Harli Adams, Reagan Chakos, Sally Fellows and Jadyn Malone.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Other king candidates were Andy Bough, Julian Federico, Parker Kraske and Jayden Ramirez.