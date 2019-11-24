{{featured_button_text}}

Hannah Berube, daughter of Anja and Deon Berube, and Zackery Bennett, son of Jennifer and Jim Bennett, were named queen and king of Senior High’s TWIRP dance, themed “Winter Wonderland,” which recently took place at the Billings Depot.

Other queen candidates were Harli Adams, Reagan Chakos, Sally Fellows and Jadyn Malone.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Other king candidates were Andy Bough, Julian Federico, Parker Kraske and Jayden Ramirez.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0