Crews replaced the broken sewer line running into Senior High and reopened the westbound lanes of Grand Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to school officials.
The road in front of the school had been torn up since Monday, with traffic rerouted into the eastbound lanes, but problems first emerged in December.
The school had a slow sewer line, and the jet router who cleared the line noticed damage, according district facilities director Scott Reiter. The district hoped to hold off until winter passed before a complete repair, but the line collapsed Friday.
"They felt it would stay open. ... What they didn't know is it had broken off on the city main, too," Reiter said.
Repairs couldn't be scheduled until Monday, so the school brought in a pumper truck to keep the toilets flushing.
"The building opened in 1939. Those pipes are the original pipes," Senior principal Jeff Uhren said.
Sewer line repairs in the school district aren't terribly uncommon; Reiter recalled a break at West High a couple years ago. But Senior is unique in that it has only one line running up to the city main line instead of several. That necessitated an immediate repair.
Crews hit another snag when they realized the break extended to where Senior's line met the main, which Reiter said added an extra day on to repairs.
He hoped that the temporary patch on the road would be finished Wednesday afternoon, as would temporary sidewalk work. The district would likely return during better spring weather or once school is out for permanent paving, he said.
The biggest difference for students was that afternoon bus pickup was pushed back toward Daylis Stadium to Third Street West, Uhren said.
"They were able to minimize any disruption," he said.
The school is on the hook for the costs of the repairs. Reiter said that he didn't have an estimate for costs, but expected them to at least hit tens of thousands of dollars.
Those wouldn't sink the high school repairs budget, he said, but they could push back work on other deferred maintenance projects the district was hoping to tackle instead.
The district will also consider spring repairs on the full sewer line up to the school, Reiter said, and would try to plan repairs for when students weren't in the school, in an attempt to avoid having to use a pumper truck.
"You can't have 2,000 people in a building and not have sewer services running," he said.
Education reporter Matt Hoffman's favorite five stories of 2019
Education reporter Matt Hoffman presents his five favorite stories of 2019.
I am a nerd.
I'm OK with spending a few hours curled up in my desk chair with a nice cheap gas station coffee and the latest report on rural teacher shortages or federal school funding.
There are plenty of exciting things about reporting (I once found a guy who was hypothermic and wandering aimlessly after he fell through ice into the Mississippi River and drove him to an ambulance), and it's important for me to get out of the office and into classrooms. But understanding how what I see in those classrooms fits into national education trends and best practices requires, well, homework — boring stuff like parsing dense studies and listening to tapes of public meetings.
Stories about a school safety panel or new summer school program don't get the most clicks. Sometimes they get the least. But they help unravel complicated issues that trickle down to affect thousands of Montana students.
Below are stories about: why suicide is a more pressing school safety issue than shootings in Montana; why a substitute teacher shortage can have ripple effects across a school; why signing up students for a federal homelessness program matters; and why a summer preschool-lite program can help level the playing field for students.
The math wizards among you will note that there's only four, despite this being billed as a list of five. My fifth choice was from reporting off of my usual education beat. It told a small part of the story of the Dooley Church, and the collapse of the last building in a Montana ghost town.
No laws will change after the church's fall, and there's no ripple effect on money or resources in schools. But people cared deeply about the church.
Months after the story ran, I got an email from a woman whose grandmother was baptized at the church with an accompanying photo. Weeks after that, I talked to a bartender who played in the church as a child.
For a lot of people, it mattered.
