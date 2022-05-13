Senior wins the 2022 War of the Walls competition

Madeline Thompson from Billings Senior High School is the winner of this year's War of the Walls mural competition.

Voting was held online over the past week. It was a tight race this year with Senior winning with only 15 more votes than Laurel High. 3rd place went to Billings Central. Thompson will be awarded a traveling trophy and bragging rights for the year.

Senior High won last year's competition, as well as the contest in 2010.

Photos and stories from each mural and artist are available at https://www.masterlube.com/wow2022.

The painting competition coincides with the annual Grad Day fundraising event for area high schools’ all-night, drug and alcohol-free graduation celebrations. The graduation night parties provide a safe and fun way for teenagers to celebrate. The organizing committee hopes to raise $60,000 for the events. The money is used to purchase prizes for all students, buy food, and hire entertainment. Organizers say more than 90 percent of graduates attend the parties.

This year's fundraiser is being held May 14 from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Each school will pick a MasterLube site for the day to conduct their fundraising. Every dime a customer spends at MasterLube that day will go directly to the schools for their graduation celebration. MasterLube retains $0 for product cost, labor, or overhead. Saturday's event marks the 31st year that MasterLube has held its Grad Day fundraiser. Students also hold a BBQ and car wash on site as part of the fundraising efforts and accept roadside donations.

• Billings West will be at the MasterLube at 2424 King Avenue West

• Billings Senior at 1628 Grand Avenue

• Skyview at 1331 Main Street

• Billings Central Catholic High downtown at 2650 4th Avenue North

• Laurel High School at 203 SE 4th Street in Laurel.

For more information, visit masterlube.com/gradday2022.

