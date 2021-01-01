September stands out in review of 2020 weather

7 Day Forecast
As 2020 drew to a close, data from the National Weather Service in Billings shows that the year was on the warmer and dryer side of things in Billings.
The year brought relatively little snow in the latter half of winter and severe thunderstorms but no tornado warnings during the severe storm season from late spring and into the summer.
September may have been the most dramatic, and consequential month, of the year for the weather service coverage area. The month saw multiple destructive wildfires igniting, some amid fire weather conditions, a heat surge in which three cities in the weather service coverage area saw their latest day on record with a temperature of 100 degrees or more, and just days later snow over the foothills and mountains and in some locations record low temperatures.
Within days of record-setting September temperatures for multiple parts of the NWS Billings coverage area including Billings, Livingston and Sheridan, Wyoming, snow was falling on the mountains and foothills and some locations broke record low temperatures on Sept. 9.
It was the 21st warmest year on record in Billings with an average temperature of 49.5 degrees, which is about 0.7 degrees above average. Precipitation was 0.22 inches below average, finishing at 13.24 inches for the 35th driest year on record.
Jan. 11 the thermostat dropped to minus-11 degrees, the coldest temperature of 2020 for Billings. Sept. 5 was when Billings hit a high of 102 for its hottest temperature of the year.
The wettest day of the year was June 29 when the city got 1.1 inches of precipitation. Billings recorded a peak wind gust of 67 mph on Aug. 3.
'A quiet one'
In a review summarizing the year's weather the weather service characterized the severe weather season as "a quiet one." On May 3 the first severe thunderstorm of the season was reported, bringing with it golf ball-sized hail that fell near Ridgeway. Seventeen days later the Lavina area got hit with tennis ball-sized hail at about 1:10 a.m. More severe weather was seen on July 6th and July 7th, including large hail and wind gusts of up to 74 mph in the Miles City area.
All in all the weather services issued "only 71 severe thunderstorm warnings," it notes in its yearend weather review.
From 2010 through the end of 2020, Billings and the Yellowstone County warning area have averaged about 121 severe thunderstorm warnings and seven tornado warnings a year, according to Bob Setzenfand, a meteorologist with the weather service. Setzenfand was able to review warning numbers complied for the weather service by Iowa State University.
Dry summer weather contributed to a busy pandemic fire season with the Buffalo fire in southern Powder River County beginning to burn on July 23. Within two days that fire reached 11,000 acres, which ultimately made it among the smallest of the large fires in the weather service's coverage area.
The Sarpy fire northeast of Crow Agency reached 52,000 acres. The Rice and Snider fires north of Ashland measured at 47,000 acres. On Sept. 4, the devastating Bridger Foothills fire began burning near the M trail about 2.5 miles up the Bridger Foothills trail near Bozeman.
The fire reached 8,200 acres and burned down 28 homes with many of them lost on a Saturday when the fire grew 7,000 acres and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office went door to door with evacuation orders. The fire was declared 100% contained on Oct. 13 after snow fell over the area. An initial investigation determined the likely cause of the fire appeared to have been a hold-over ignition from a lightning strike.
In this case, a "hold-over" means the ignition of the fire probably occurred during a late August storm that produced lightning over the Bozeman and Bridger Mountains before the fire "came to life" on Sept. 4 after days of warmer weather, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
On Sept. 2, just a couple days before the Bridger Foothills fire began, the Huff fire in Garfield County ignited. The fire was initially reported to be from a burn project that took place outside of town. The wind-driven Huff fire spread so rapidly that the town of Jordan was ordered to evacuate. Livestock, hay bales, 20 secondary structures and other property were lost in the fire.
Anne Miller, the county disaster emergency services coordinator, said after some degree of control had been gained over the fire that Garfield County was fortunate not to have lost the town of Jordan. Quoting a local firefighter Miller said "Skirted is being nice. Diverted with the awesome help of firefighters, tankers and God would be more like it."
On the same day the Huff fire began burning, so did the Bobcat fire south of Roundup. The lightning-caused fire killed livestock, destroyed 10 homes and at least 13 outbuildings and led to evacuation orders for some Musselshell County residents whose properties were threatened by the fire.
Pamela Barrett, who lives west of the main burn of the fire, told The Gazette afterwards that as the smoke plume grew "It looked like an atom bomb."
At one point the fire led to the closure of Highway 87 South between Billings and Roundup.
By the time the fire stopped growing it had reached 30,000 acres in size.
After the heat and fire of September came the snows of October. Billings was caught up in an 11-day period of snowy, cold weather across the region that began around the middle of the month. Billings closed out October with 19.9 inches of snow, just 3 inches shy of the all-time snowfall record for October of 23.1 inches set in 1949. On average, Billings receives about 3.2 inches of snow in October.
Billings did set an October record for 12 straight days with snow fall depth of at least an inch, according to the weather service.
Some of the most dramatic snow of 2020 occurred in the Red Lodge area in early February when the town received about 3 feet of snow in a week. For the week ending Feb. 9 there was a weekly total of 49 inches of snow at Red Lodge Mountain.
Red Lodge resident Paula Priest said at the time it wasn't the worst snow she'd seen in town. Priest recalled a snowstorm in the early 1980s that had her children walking onto the roof of her home to jump in the snow. Though it wasn't the worst she'd seen, February's snow was still leading Priest to reconsider some things.
"I'm 72 and about ready for a snowblower," she said as she shoveled out her home.
The weather to close out 2020 has been relatively warm and slightly drier than average. Billings recorded 5.3 inches of snow in December 2020 which is about 2.6 inches below normal, according to Setzenfand, the weather service meteorologist.
Some snow in the middle of the month made December 2020 snowier than December 2019, when only 1.4 inches of snow had fallen through Dec. 30.
Precipitation, which is a measurement or rain and melted snow, has come in about 0.500 of an inch below normal for December 2020.
Temperatures on average through Dec. 30 have been 7.9 degrees above normal.
January 2021, at least the start of it, looks to be a continuation of the weather seen in December. There could be some light flurries on Tuesday, according to the weather service.
"Pretty much the pattern that we're in now, most of the precipitation is confined to the mountains and we don't really see any Arctic outbreaks for some time," Setzenfand said. "Our six to 10 day outlook is favoring above normal temperatures over the eastern half of Montana and into the second week of January it's near normal to above normal temperatures."
General assignment reporter Mike Kordenbrock's memorable stories from 2020
Gazette reporter Mike Kordenbrock shares some of his most memorable stories from the past year.
These stories are memorable to me, and I hope are of some value to readers who took the time to read them or might in the future.
I picked the story of the Dunn Mountain plane crash victims—Dave Healow, Raymond Rumbold, Rusty Jungels and Mikel Peterson—because it's one that I won't forget working on. The people I interviewed decided to trust me at an extremely difficult time in their lives. I think the resulting story resonated with a lot of people.
I also won't forget covering Selena Not Afraid's funeral. I'm grateful that her family let me be there. The outpouring of love for Selena on display that day is a remarkable testament to how much her life mattered.
The two pandemic-related stories were chosen because of how they contrast to the present.
In one, which was the first local Gazette story about COVID-19, it was still uncertain that the novel coronavirus would impact Montana in any significant way. The story also included the CDC guidance at the time — that masks should be worn by medical professionals or people that are sick. That has clearly changed.
Here's another thing that has changed. From the Feb. 27 story: "In the United States there are 59 confirmed cases and no deaths so far. Of those cases, 42 are associated with a cruise ship."
I also find my conversation with Billings emergency room doctors Dr. Nathan Allen and Dr. Richard Lammers in late March to be notable point of reference for how the pandemic has gone in Yellowstone County.
Lammers told me when asked about the future: “I’d love to be having a conversation with all my partners and them be like ‘Man, do you remember back in March, Lammers, when you were freaking out about this and you were having us do this, that and the other,’ and them kind of ribbing me about being overly prepared for this."
The doctor continued, saying “I’d much rather be having that conversation than the conversation of, heaven forbid, somebody passing away.”
The first COVID-19 death in Yellowstone County happened on April 19, a little bit less than a month after I spoke with Lammers and Allen following their letter urging the public to follow public health guidelines to slow the spread.
The George Floyd protest was something unlike anything I had seen before in Billings. The story and related coverage represents a collaborative effort between myself, Phoebe Tollefson, Larry Mayer, Mike Clark, Chase Doak and others.
All four men, brought together by sobriety and the chance it offered to improve their lives, died Jan. 11 in a plane crash north of Billings.
Selena Not Afraid's funeral was attended by more than 1,000 people, many wearing red, the symbolic color of the various movements which seek j…
As of Thursday there were still no known cases of coronavirus in Montana, but health officials in Yellowstone County are preparing in the even…
The two Billings emergency room physicians behind an open letter urging the public to commit to social distancing say it’s not just medical pr…
Protest signs outnumbered the rifles, shotguns, pistols and knives brought by dozens of armed people, mostly men.