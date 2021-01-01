September stands out in review of 2020 weather

Red Lodge resident Paula Priest said at the time it wasn't the worst snow she'd seen in town. Priest recalled a snowstorm in the early 1980s that had her children walking onto the roof of her home to jump in the snow. Though it wasn't the worst she'd seen, February's snow was still leading Priest to reconsider some things.

"I'm 72 and about ready for a snowblower," she said as she shoveled out her home.

The weather to close out 2020 has been relatively warm and slightly drier than average. Billings recorded 5.3 inches of snow in December 2020 which is about 2.6 inches below normal, according to Setzenfand, the weather service meteorologist.

Some snow in the middle of the month made December 2020 snowier than December 2019, when only 1.4 inches of snow had fallen through Dec. 30.

Precipitation, which is a measurement or rain and melted snow, has come in about 0.500 of an inch below normal for December 2020.

Temperatures on average through Dec. 30 have been 7.9 degrees above normal.

January 2021, at least the start of it, looks to be a continuation of the weather seen in December. There could be some light flurries on Tuesday, according to the weather service.