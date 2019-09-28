Billings Public Library and the Yellowstone Genealogy Forum will co-host a series of classes on genealogy on Wednesdays in October for Family History Month. The programs will take place in the computer classroom on the library’s second floor. All presentations are free and open to the public.
The classes will consist of two parts: instruction from approximately 3-4 p.m., then individual research from 4-5 p.m.
According to a news release from the library, class topics are:
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- Oct. 2: “Newspapers Online,” finding your family.
- Oct. 9: “Military Records,” how to track your service person.
- Oct. 16: “Internet Archive,” your friend for research.
- Oct. 23: “Digitize, Sort & Save,” scanning and organizing documents.
- Oct. 30: “DNA & Ancestry Results,” what does it all mean?
For more information, call the library at 657-8258.