Seven Yellowstone County residents die of COVID-19 this week

Seven Yellowstone County residents have died of COVID-19 related illness since Sunday, RiverStone Health reported on Friday. This is the highest one-week death toll since 10 Yellowstone County residents died of COVID-19 illness Jan. 10-16. The county has lost 295 residents to the pandemic since April 2020.

The most recent deaths involved a woman in her 60s and two women in their 70s. All three women died Thursday at Billings hospitals. None had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and all had underlying health conditions.

“As we offer sympathy to the friends and family of these three pandemic victims, the current COVID-19 trends are disturbing,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president. “Yellowstone County has had more cases (1,445) at this point in August than we had in the entire months of May, June and July combined. Hospitalizations also are on the rise in Yellowstone County. So far, 105 people have been hospitalized this month, the most COVID-19 patients admitted since January when 119 patients were admitted.”

Today, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare together are treating 68 inpatients for COVID-19 illness, including 18 in ICU and 14 on ventilators. A month ago, they had 25 COVID-19 patients.