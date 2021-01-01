Several headstones knocked over at Mountview Cemetery over New Year holiday

At least 10 headstones laid flat in the grass at Mountview Cemetery on Friday, knocked over at some point during the previous night.

City officials responded to a report of vandalism at the cemetery, where a visitor saw several grave markers removed from their foundations. Nobody has yet been apprehended in connection to the damage.

“Thankfully all but two of the ones I’ve seen can be stood back up. One was made of sandstone. Unfortunately that one was pretty shattered, and the name on it damaged. A second one was broken in half,” said Mountview Cemetery Superintendent Chris Waite.

Waite said Billings police contacted him in the early part of the afternoon Friday, and a survey of the damage showed most of the headstones concentrated in an area of the cemetery that dates back to the early part of the last century.

“But the headstones that were knocked over were pretty spaced out, and it seemed pretty random,” Waite said.

The West End cemetery extends about 65 acres, and has a history dating back to the late 1800s. It is owned and maintained by the City of Billings. The headstone cracked in half marked the grave of a man buried in 1922.