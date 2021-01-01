Several headstones knocked over at Mountview Cemetery over New Year holiday

At least 10 headstones laid flat in the grass at Mountview Cemetery on Friday, knocked over at some point during the previous night.
City officials responded to a report of vandalism at the cemetery, where a visitor saw several grave markers removed from their foundations. Nobody has yet been apprehended in connection to the damage.
“Thankfully all but two of the ones I’ve seen can be stood back up. One was made of sandstone. Unfortunately that one was pretty shattered, and the name on it damaged. A second one was broken in half,” said Mountview Cemetery Superintendent Chris Waite.
Waite said Billings police contacted him in the early part of the afternoon Friday, and a survey of the damage showed most of the headstones concentrated in an area of the cemetery that dates back to the early part of the last century.
“But the headstones that were knocked over were pretty spaced out, and it seemed pretty random,” Waite said.
The West End cemetery extends about 65 acres, and has a history dating back to the late 1800s. It is owned and maintained by the City of Billings. The headstone cracked in half marked the grave of a man buried in 1922.
Waite said employees at the cemetery will try to repair the two headstones that can no longer stand on their own, but because of their age, they may need to reach out to a local monument company to build new markers.
“We’ll certainly go through our records and try to contact the families of those two people, but because of how old they are, it’s unlikely we’ll hear from anyone,” he said.
Waite said the cemetery does not see much vandalism, but the damage on Friday follows an incident in September that ended with an SUV destroying several marble stones marking the graves of veterans. The driver, who later fled the scene, crashed the SUV through the northern section of Mountview Cemetery. The damage amounted to 30 headstones needing replacement, along with an entrance sign.
The cemetery does have camera surveillance, but Waite said no cameras are pointed in the area where the headstones were tipped.
“If anyone knows anything we’d be happy to hear from them,” he said.