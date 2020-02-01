Several homes without water after water main break on Billings' North Side

A water main break caused public utilities crews to close off a block on North 18th Street Saturday night and left several houses without water.

Billings Public Utilities crews responded to the break on North 18th Street between the intersections of Eighth Avenue North and Seventh Avenue North next to Big Sky Apartments.

The water to the neighborhood was shut off around 5:30 p.m., but not before a few feet of water accumulated out into Sixth Avenue North.

Several houses on North 18th Street are without water, but were not flooded, according to Billings Public Utilities maintenance worker Frank Keehn.

Keehn said that when the 12-inch water main ruptured, a hole in the pavement was formed. He noted that broken pipelines happen often, and recalled fixing a pipe at Ninth Street West and Burlington Avenue last week.

Keehn said he wasn't sure how long it will take to repair the pipe, since crews will need to dig down and assess the damage. He noted that the heavy snowfall in the forecast for Sunday will make it a challenge if it isn't finished overnight.

"I hope we can get it done before the snow flies," Keehn said.