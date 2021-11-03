Several people stabbed in downtown Billings Wednesday night

Five people were injured early Wednesday evening at Jake's Steakhouse in downtown Billings by a man who attacked people with knives, and police believe the suspect is a former employee.
Speaking shortly before 7 p.m., Billings Police Department Sgt. Clyde Reid said the incident involved attempted robbery, and that of the five people injured two were hospitalized. At least one person declined to be treated for their injury.
The suspect was arrested, according to Reid.
Police were first dispatched to Jake's, located at the corner of North 27th Street and First Avenue North, for the reported stabbing at about 5:43 p.m.
The man, who had been fired earlier in the day, came into the restaurant and grabbed two steak knives from the kitchen, according to police. Police believe he then began confronting employees outside the kitchen area and asked two for their money. Other employees intervened and were slashed with the knife. At one point police believe the man was chasing employees.
Reid, the BPD sergeant, said the man left the restaurant, possibly because he was chased out or pushed out. He then confronted two people on the sidewalk, and may have also demanded their money, according to Reid. One of those people was also injured, before the man went back inside the restaurant.
Police were continuing to piece together information Wednesday night, but Reid said that two more employees were injured after the man came back into the restaurant, and that the suspect was at some point restrained in the kitchen area, before a BPD detective arrived to help.
The response drew multiple ambulances from American Medical Response, as well as personnel from the Billings Fire Department and numerous BPD officers. In at least one instance a police vehicle was parked on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant.
Customers were asked to leave Jake's in the aftermath, and a large group of them crossed over to the east side of North 27th Street before walking north.
Steve and Cathy Stokes went to Jake's Wednesday night to celebrate Steve's 67th birthday. The couple said they were in the dining room and had just gotten their meal of filet mignon and chicken fried steak when they heard screaming and glass breaking coming from the kitchen.
Then they heard shouting that someone had a knife, and another person shouted asking if there was a gun. Steve Stokes stood up to try and see what was going on.
"I was ready to get under the table," Cathy Stokes said.
A man with injuries to his arm and side then came out of the kitchen saying he had been stabbed, according to the Stokes.
Later a person they believe is a manager told them they needed to leave and not to worry about the bill. One waitress offered to box up the Stokes' food, while others were in tears. Around a dozen other people were in the dining room at the time of the incident, they said, and others were seated in the bar room. The couple have been Billings residents for decades. Steve Stokes called what transpired "crazy."
More than an hour later police remained on scene, with some of them inside the building speaking with employees.