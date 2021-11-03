Several people stabbed in downtown Billings Wednesday night

Police were continuing to piece together information Wednesday night, but Reid said that two more employees were injured after the man came back into the restaurant, and that the suspect was at some point restrained in the kitchen area, before a BPD detective arrived to help.

The response drew multiple ambulances from American Medical Response, as well as personnel from the Billings Fire Department and numerous BPD officers. In at least one instance a police vehicle was parked on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant.

Customers were asked to leave Jake's in the aftermath, and a large group of them crossed over to the east side of North 27th Street before walking north.

Steve and Cathy Stokes went to Jake's Wednesday night to celebrate Steve's 67th birthday. The couple said they were in the dining room and had just gotten their meal of filet mignon and chicken fried steak when they heard screaming and glass breaking coming from the kitchen.

Then they heard shouting that someone had a knife, and another person shouted asking if there was a gun. Steve Stokes stood up to try and see what was going on.

"I was ready to get under the table," Cathy Stokes said.