Several pets killed in Billings house fire

A house fire in the West End on Monday killed several pets and caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Flames tore through the basement and first floor of a home on the 3100 block of Boulder Avenue, according to a statement from the Billings Fire Department. Three people escaped the house without injury, but fire marshals with the BFD estimate the cost in damage to be $200,000.

Multiple engines filled the street around the home Monday morning as fire fighters quashed flames. While the fire burned the bottom floors, smoke damage the rest of the home, according to BFD, and killed multiple animals.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, and is being investigated by Deputy Fire Marshal Andrew McLain.

Last year ended with BFD crews responding to 124 structure fires, according to department records, down from 147 reported in 2021.