Severe driving conditions reported in Columbus; Roads closed from Lame Deer to Ashland

Roads on Interstate 90 through Columbus are seeing severe driving conditions, while U.S. Highway 212 is closed from Lame Deer to Ashland, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
Roads on I-90 West from Park City through Columbus to Absarokee and Reedpoint are seeing reduced visibility, blowing snow and active snowfall. A social media post by the Columbus Fire Rescue advised drivers to slow down and that crews are spread thin as they help others.
Highway 212 is closed from Lame Deer to Ashland after eight different vehicles were involved in multiple crashes, according to a social media post by the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office. No injuries were reported, and traffic is blocked until further notice.
"A conservative county of 50 big rigs have either spun out or are off the side of the road," the post states.
A winter weather advisory will be issued Sunday morning for areas northeast of Billings and around 5 p.m. in areas south of Billings. Places like Powder River and Rosebud counties could see about 2 to 4 inches of snow, while others like Musselshell, Treasure, and northern Yellowstone counties will see about 2 to 6 inches, according to meteorologist Bob Setzenfand with the Billings National Weather Service.
Billings will see wind gusts of up to 20 to 25 mph as a cold front moves into the area Saturday evening. Winds should die down around 6 p.m. Saturday.
"We are definitely concerned about some blowing snow this evening," Setzenfand said.
Sunday will be drier and see a high of around 30 degrees and a low of 17. Monday and Tuesday will see high temperatures in the upper 30s and lows in the lower 20s with a chance of light snowfall on Monday.