Severe driving conditions reported in Columbus; Roads closed from Lame Deer to Ashland

Roads on Interstate 90 through Columbus are seeing severe driving conditions, while U.S. Highway 212 is closed from Lame Deer to Ashland, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

Roads on I-90 West from Park City through Columbus to Absarokee and Reedpoint are seeing reduced visibility, blowing snow and active snowfall. A social media post by the Columbus Fire Rescue advised drivers to slow down and that crews are spread thin as they help others.

Highway 212 is closed from Lame Deer to Ashland after eight different vehicles were involved in multiple crashes, according to a social media post by the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office. No injuries were reported, and traffic is blocked until further notice.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"A conservative county of 50 big rigs have either spun out or are off the side of the road," the post states.