Severe driving conditions reported through Columbus

Roads on Interstate 90 through Columbus are seeing severe driving conditions, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

Roads on I-90 West from Park City through Columbus to Absarokee and Reedpoint are seeing reduced visibility, blowing snow and active snowfall. A social media post by the Columbus Fire Rescue advised drivers to slow down and that crews are spread thin as they help others.

A winter weather advisory will be issued Sunday morning for areas northeast of Billings and around 5 p.m. in areas south of Billings. Places like Powder River and Rosebud counties could see about 2 to 4 inches of snow, while others like Musselshell, Treasure, and northern Yellowstone counties will see about 2 to 6 inches, according to meteorologist Bob Setzenfand with the Billings National Weather Service.

Billings will see wind gusts of up to 20 to 25 mph as a cold front moves into the area Saturday evening. Winds should die down around 6 p.m. Saturday.

"We are definitely concerned about some blowing snow this evening," Setzenfand said.

Sunday will be drier and see a high of around 30 degrees and a low of 17. Monday and Tuesday will see high temperatures in the upper 30s and lows in the lower 20s with a chance of light snowfall on Monday.

