A thunderstorm that brought high winds and hail through Billings earlier tonight has resulted in property damage, power outages, flooding and numerous other incidents requiring local emergency personnel to respond.

Storm activity ramped up in the Billings area at around 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service is investigating a reported tornado sighting north of the airport from when the storm passed through earlier tonight. NWS Billings is looking for more confirmation beyond a photo taken from inside the airport that has been widely shared on social media, said meteorologist Aaron Gilstad.

"We got a hold of our observers in the tower up at the airport and they didn't see anything, so we suspect it maybe looked like a tornado from inside (the airport) but it looks like from what we can tell right now it's at least questionable," he said, adding that it's possible reflections from the glass inside the airport may have given the appearance of a tornado.

The storm affected a wide portion of Billings and surrounding communities, including Shepherd where one weather spotter reported winds possibly between 50 and 60 miles per hour. The same spotter reported seeing broken windows on a home. 

"I heard some reports of heavy rain and some hail around the Terry Park area earlier and then extending up into the heights," Gilstad said. Various hail sizes have been reported, including one in Billings of 3-inch hail. 

"There's some showers out to the west yet but for the most part this looks like it should be the strongest stuff that we're going to see," Gilstad said, speaking at about 8 p.m.

Shortly before 8 p.m. the NorthWestern Energy online electric service outage map showed numerous reported outages, with many of them clustered around Rimrock Road, Rehberg Lane and Poly Drive. Combined, the reported but still unconfirmed outages could affect thousands of people in the Billings area.

Forecasters had anticipated severe storm potential earlier Sunday with storms capable of producing hail the size of baseballs and winds of up to 80 miles per hour. A tornado watch was put into effect at 2 p.m. for Montana counties including Big Horn, Custer, Musselshell, Stillwater, Carbon, Fallon, Powder River, Treasure, Carter, Golden Valley, Rosebud and Yellowstone. That watch is schedule to expire at 9 p.m.

Night Reporter

General assignment reporter for The Billings Gazette.