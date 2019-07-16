The parade of thunderstorms spinning across southeastern Montana will likely continue Tuesday, but their run could be coming to an end for a while.
The National Weather Service doesn't have rain in the forecast for the rest of the week starting on Wednesday.
It's been a wet July, as most areas have received more rain than normal for this point in the month.
Some of Tuesday's storms could be severe, and are most likely to begin after 3 p.m. and continue through the evening and into Wednesday morning.
In Eastern Montana, roughly south and east of Miles City, the weather service has cautioned that "numerous" severe thunderstorms are possible.