The parade of thunderstorms spinning across southeastern Montana will likely continue Tuesday, but their run could be coming to an end for a while. 

The National Weather Service doesn't have rain in the forecast for the rest of the week starting on Wednesday. 

It's been a wet July, as most areas have received more rain than normal for this point in the month. 

Early morning thunderstorm

A 4 a.m. thunderstorm moves through the Billings area as more rain falls on Tuesday.

Some of Tuesday's storms could be severe, and are most likely to begin after 3 p.m. and continue through the evening and into Wednesday morning. 

In Eastern Montana, roughly south and east of Miles City, the weather service has cautioned that "numerous" severe thunderstorms are possible. 

