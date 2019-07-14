{{featured_button_text}}
Lightning over downtown

Lightning strikes Billings as a thunderstorm moves across the city in August 2018.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Heavy rains in the Billings area have sparked a flooding warning in urban areas and near small streams.

The National Weather Service’s Billings Office issued the warning after a severe storm passed through Billings, following another storm with significant rainfall.

Flooding is most likely in urban underpasses and low lying areas, and around small streams.

It can take only one foot of water to float and disable vehicles.

The warning stretches from the northern reaches of Billings to the Crow Reservation.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
2
0
0