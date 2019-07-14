Heavy rains in the Billings area have sparked a flooding warning in urban areas and near small streams.
The National Weather Service’s Billings Office issued the warning after a severe storm passed through Billings, following another storm with significant rainfall.
Flooding is most likely in urban underpasses and low lying areas, and around small streams.
It can take only one foot of water to float and disable vehicles.
The warning stretches from the northern reaches of Billings to the Crow Reservation.