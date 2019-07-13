A squall that sparked a severe storm warning for Billings, Laurel and Lockwood has weakened and moved northeast of the area.
A wind gust of 50 miles per hour was reported at the Billings Logan International Airport, according to a social media post by the National Weather Service's Billings office.
The storm had to possibility to produce up to half-dollar sized hail, but no hail reports were received on Billings' West End or in Lockwood, according to weather service posts. No hail was received in downtown Billings.