Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of Montana, surrounding states

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of Eastern Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming due to conditions that could produce tornadoes, hail as large as apples and scattered wind gusts of up to 75 mph.

The watch went into effect at 2:45 p.m. Monday and will remain in effect until 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Billings.

The watch covers an area with a population of 307,637 people, including Miles City, Gillette, Wyoming and the South Dakota communities of Spearfish, Rapid City, Hot Springs and Pine Ridge, according to the weather service.

Montana counties included in the severe thunderstorm watch include Carter, Powder River, Treasure, Custer, Prairie, Fallon and Rosebud.

Speaking at about 3:10 p.m., NWS Billings meteorologist Todd Chambers said that some storms associated with the warning had already developed.

"We've already got a severe thunderstorm that's moved out of Musselshell County into Treasure County now that's produced golf ball-sized hail," Chambers said. "And the storm's got a lot of dynamics already associated with it that make it appear that it'll be a long-track storm that will head southeast across Treasure County probably into Rosebud County at least over the next hour or so."