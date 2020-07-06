Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of Montana, surrounding states

7 Day Forecast
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of Eastern Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming due to conditions that could produce tornadoes, hail as large as apples and scattered wind gusts of up to 75 mph.
The watch went into effect at 2:45 p.m. Monday and will remain in effect until 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Billings.
The watch covers an area with a population of 307,637 people, including Miles City, Gillette, Wyoming and the South Dakota communities of Spearfish, Rapid City, Hot Springs and Pine Ridge, according to the weather service.
Montana counties included in the severe thunderstorm watch include Carter, Powder River, Treasure, Custer, Prairie, Fallon and Rosebud.
Speaking at about 3:10 p.m., NWS Billings meteorologist Todd Chambers said that some storms associated with the warning had already developed.
"We've already got a severe thunderstorm that's moved out of Musselshell County into Treasure County now that's produced golf ball-sized hail," Chambers said. "And the storm's got a lot of dynamics already associated with it that make it appear that it'll be a long-track storm that will head southeast across Treasure County probably into Rosebud County at least over the next hour or so."
Additional storms had also started to develop over southern Rosebud County into Powder River County, Chambers said, adding that they were expected to increase in size over the next hour.
"There is potential as we move into Broadus, Ekalaka area, the chances of tornadoes increase," Chambers said. "Some isolated tornado threat in far southeast Montana into South Dakota and northeast Wyoming."
Chambers said the conditions capable of producing these storms are part of a fairly typical setup for severe weather across southeast Montana for this time of year.
Describing the factors contributing to the storm potential, Chambers pointed to "abundant" low level moisture across the area, a stalled out front from Roundup down towards Sheridan providing a "focus mechanism," a couple of disturbances from the southwest and "a little bit of jet (stream) energy" ventilating the storms by moving moisture out of the way so that successive updrafts can start.
"If the storms approach, certainly treat them as dangerous and take cover," he said. "Any of these storms that do form today can produce large hail and those damaging winds."
In Montana, areas could be at risk mostly until 8 p.m. or 9 p.m, Chambers said, but areas farther east could continue to see severe weather up until when the warning expires at 11 p.m.
In Wyoming, counties within the watch area are Campbell, Crook and Weston.
In South Dakota, counties within the watch area include Bennett, Fall River, Jackson, Oglala Lakota, Ziebach, Butte, Haakon, Lawrence, Pennington, Custer, Harding, Meade and Perkins.
North Dakota counties within the watch area include Adams, Bowman and Slope.
