Severe thunderstorms could bring golf ball-sized hail, damaging winds across parts of Montana

A large portion of Montana extending from Livingston to the state's borders with North Dakota and South Dakota could see severe thunderstorms Tuesday with large hail and powerful winds, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.
"All parameters are possible today," NWS Billings meteorologist Kurt Hooley said Tuesday morning. "Damaging winds, torrential rain, a great amount of lightning, large hail and an isolated tornado. The isolated tornado threat is more for Musselshell County eastward to Baker. Basically east of Roundup to the Broadus line is the greatest threat. Billings is not under that threat at the moment for that."
Hail could be up to golf ball-sized and winds could reach up to 80 mph.
"There's going to be a lot more thunderstorms today, but that doesn't mean everybody's going to get one," Hooley said. "People who do get one, it could be really bad today."
The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook early Tuesday morning for portions of central Montana, south-central Montana, southeast Montana and north-central Wyoming.
"The greatest chance for significant, severe weather will be just north and east of Billings," said Kurt Hooley, a weather service meteorologist. "We can't rule out Billings because we're right on the border."
"We can't rule out damaging winds and large hail in the Billings area," Hooley added, saying that the greatest potential for severe weather around the city would probably be from about 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
"We have a severe threat from Livingston to the Dakota borders, all the way across Wheatland, Golden Valley, Rosebud, Custer and Fallon down to Sheridan County. So every place except the mountains and the foothills have a chance for severe weather," Hooley said.
Tuesday is expected to be the last day of severe weather for the week, after about five straight days of severe weather in various parts of the NWS Billings coverage area.
But Tuesday "is our biggest severe weather day possibility of the season," Hooley said.
The severe weather will develop in different ways throughout the day. By early to mid-afternoon there could be thunderstorms across Wheatland, Park and Sweet Grass counties that develop into a squall line. "It's a solid line of thunderstorms but the main threat is damaging winds. Hail as well, but a squall line's main threat is damaging winds," Hooley said.
If it forms, that squall line will move eastward. In southeast portions of the state the squall line could be preceded by what Hooley described as "discrete thunderstorm cells," which could be super cells. Those discrete storms in general should be stronger than the bigger line of storms, Hooley said, but both the squall line of thunderstorms and the discrete thunderstorm cells could be severe.
Conditions contributing to the potential for the severe weather include 50 to 60 degree dew points, a strong disturbance in the upper atmosphere, a jet stream going over that and a cold front, Hooley said.
Storms could be out of the NWS Billings coverage area by around 10 p.m. to midnight, but they may linger longer around Glasgow and other parts of northeast Montana.
The hazardous weather outlook includes the following counties and parts of counties: Musselshell, Treasure, northern Rosebud, Custer, Fallon, northern Stillwater, Powder River, Carter, northern Park, Golden Valley, northern Big Horn, southern Rosebud, southern Big Horn, southeastern Carbon, northern Carbon, northern Sweet Grass, northeastern Yellowstone, southern Wheatland and southwestern Yellowstone.
Additional areas included in the hazardous weather outlook area are: the Red Lodge foothills, Judith Gap, the Paradise Valley, the Livingston area, the Beartooth foothills, the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains, the Crazy Mountains, Bighorn Canyon, Pryor/northern Bighorn Mountains, the Melville foothills, the northeast Bighorn Mountains and the Sheridan foothills.
