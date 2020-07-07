Severe thunderstorms could bring golf ball-sized hail, damaging winds across parts of Montana

"We have a severe threat from Livingston to the Dakota borders, all the way across Wheatland, Golden Valley, Rosebud, Custer and Fallon down to Sheridan County. So every place except the mountains and the foothills have a chance for severe weather," Hooley said.

Tuesday is expected to be the last day of severe weather for the week, after about five straight days of severe weather in various parts of the NWS Billings coverage area.

But Tuesday "is our biggest severe weather day possibility of the season," Hooley said.

The severe weather will develop in different ways throughout the day. By early to mid-afternoon there could be thunderstorms across Wheatland, Park and Sweet Grass counties that develop into a squall line. "It's a solid line of thunderstorms but the main threat is damaging winds. Hail as well, but a squall line's main threat is damaging winds," Hooley said.

If it forms, that squall line will move eastward. In southeast portions of the state the squall line could be preceded by what Hooley described as "discrete thunderstorm cells," which could be super cells. Those discrete storms in general should be stronger than the bigger line of storms, Hooley said, but both the squall line of thunderstorms and the discrete thunderstorm cells could be severe.