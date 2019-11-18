{{featured_button_text}}
South 28th Street fire

The Billings Fire Department battles a fire at 814 South 28th at 12:30 A.M. Monday. Neighbors said they heard an explosion that rattled windows in the neighborhood watched as two people were taken away by ambulance.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A natural gas explosion damaged a home on Billings' South Side early Monday morning and sent a man and woman to the hospital with severe burns. 

According to a press release from Billings Fire Department deputy fire marshal Jeff McCullough, the blast at about 12:30 a.m. was cause by an accidental natural gas leak. What caused the leak is still under investigation. 

South 28th Street fire

Billings Fire Department investigators and workers from Montana Dakota Utilities are on the scene of a fire at 814 South 28th on Monday. Neighbors heard an explosion that rattled windows in the neighborhood.
The explosion of the 800 block of South 24th Street happened in the "back bedroom" of the house, which sustained about $75,000 in fire and structural damage. 

The home and its contents were insured. 

