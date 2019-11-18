The Billings Fire Department battles a fire at 814 South 28th at 12:30 A.M. Monday. Neighbors said they heard an explosion that rattled windows in the neighborhood watched as two people were taken away by ambulance.
Billings Fire Department investigators and workers from Montana Dakota Utilities are on the scene of a fire at 814 South 28th on Monday. Neighbors heard an explosion that rattled windows in the neighborhood.
A natural gas explosion damaged a home on Billings' South Side early Monday morning and sent a man and woman to the hospital with severe burns.
According to a press release from Billings Fire Department deputy fire marshal Jeff McCullough, the blast at about 12:30 a.m. was cause by an accidental natural gas leak. What caused the leak is still under investigation.
