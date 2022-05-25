Shamrock Foods opens warehouse store in Billings Heights

Shamrock Foods, the largest family-owned independent foodservice distributor in the West, has opened a new store in Billings at 1323 Main St., in the Heights.

Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse provides a fresh, friendly and convenient shopping experience for restaurant operators, home shoppers, food trucks, caterers, small businesses, non-profits, and more, the company said in a press releases.

Featuring approximately 4,000 products, the store offers everything from high-quality meats and seafood to a variety of fresh produce and dairy, plus hundreds of items are Montana grown or manufactured. In addition, it’s stocked with disposables, cleaning supplies, kitchen equipment and appliances.

“Our Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse stores are the shopping trifecta for foodservice customers and the general public because we offer the highest-quality chef-approved products, a clean and convenient shopping experience and unmatched service,” said Ann Ocaña, chief marketing officer for Shamrock Foods Company.

The store allows restaurant operators to replenish their kitchens with the same brands between scheduled Shamrock Foods deliveries. And, with no membership required, the store is also open to the public, providing convenient access to a full range of foodservice and wholesale grocery products at great prices, the company said.

“As both the foodservice and culinary industry thrive throughout the region, we want to be the area’s go-to resource for that movement,” said Ocaña. “And, with Shamrock Foods Company celebrating our 100th year as a family-held business this year, we’ve proven to have the expertise, drive and commitment to support our foodservice industry partners now and into the future.”

Grand opening activities include vendor demonstrations, exclusive giveaways for the first 100 customers with special savings and product sampling throughout grand opening week. The opening also serves as the kick-off to a month-long in-store food drive to benefit Billings Food Bank, with Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse donating an initial $2,000 to jumpstart the drive.

“This year may mark a century in business, but Shamrock Foods Company’s story is just beginning and we’re thrilled that our Billings store is now part of that narrative,” said Ocaña.

