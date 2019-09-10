A clear leader emerged in Ward 1 in the primary election for Billings City Council Tuesday evening.
Kendra Shaw, who received the most votes with 1,248, easily advanced to the November general election. That's 47% of the ward's votes.
She will face John Armstrong, who gained 703 votes, or 27% of the vote.
Jim Ronquillo, who previously served two terms on the city council, garnered 665 votes, or 25% of the vote.
"I'm super excited," Shaw said. "We're going to knock on doors as much as possible and meet with voters. Billings needs more equitable representation that reflects the demographics of the city. I want to help create a city where my 7-year-old wants to move back someday."
Armstrong plans to take the campaign to the general election one step at a time. If he finds himself on city council, he wants to focus his energy on public safety and education.
"If you feel safe in the streets, nothing else really matters," Armstrong said.
The top two vote-getters will face off in November for the seat vacated by council member Brent Cromley, who terms out this year.
Ward 1 includes downtown Billings, the North Park and South Park neighborhoods, and the southern corner of the Heights.
Turnout in Ward 1 was the smallest of the four wards that had primary races on Tuesday. Ward 1 also has the smallest number of registered voters.