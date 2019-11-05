Billings voters elected Kendra Shaw over John Armstrong to represent Ward 1 on the Billings City Council on Tuesday night.
Shaw won the race with 1,882 votes, or 58%. Votes for Armstrong totaled 1,329, or 41%, according to the unofficial final report from the County's election office. Results came in at about 8:45 p.m.
After hearing of the final results Shaw said she was eager to "dig in" to council work.
"First on my to-do list is to dig into the public safety mill levy," she said. "That's essential in 2020."
Armstrong expressed disappointment on hearing the news, but was optimistic that Shaw would do a great job.
"I wish Kendra the best of luck and may she become a shining-star city councilwoman," he said. Armstrong thought the margins would be closer, but said he tried as hard as he could for his supporters.
Armstrong is planning on staying active in the Ward 1 community, like the North Park Task Force, and his involvement in the East Billings Urban Renewal District.
Ward 1 includes downtown Billings, the North and South Park neighborhoods and the southern corner of the Heights.
Shaw said she learned a lot through her campaign. She became passionate about more topics, including public transportation, and ease of access for Billings residents during her time campaigning.
"Going door to door I've had so many people bring up that issue about how difficult to get around Billings it is," she said. Hearing those issues echoed by many made it click, "I realized, 'OK, I've heard this story before.' It's a systemic problem."
Turnout for Ward 1 was the smallest of the five wards. September primaries for Ward 1 were uneventful compared to more crowded wards, with Shaw and Armstrong both beating one other candidate, Jim Ronquillo, who had previously served on the city council in the 2000s.
Both Shaw and Armstrong ran on a campaign of public safety and driving economic growth. Both would support a possible public safety mill levy, and want to make Billings a more attractive place for a new generation of workers—like supporting amenities like city parks.
The two differ on a question of a nondiscrimination ordinance. Shaw believes Billings could do better in projecting its inclusive nature, while Armstrong thought an NDO would be an irrelevant added ordinance.