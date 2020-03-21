Shelters adjust to COVID-19 guidelines to help Billings' transients and homeless

In the past, those who came in to eat could stay in the dining area and socialize after their meal. Now everyone is asked to leave once they've eaten; they naturally spread out once they're back outside, Cook said.

Everyday St. Vincent de Paul has had to make adjustments as concerns about COVID-19 grow and guidance changes. Cook said they have plans in place to switch to handing out sack lunches "if it comes to that."

Both MRM and St. Vincent de Paul have called on the public for increased donations as they work to feed those in the community who need assistance.

Mettler from the Mental Health Center worries about those that the Hub serves, but she's also concerned about everyone in the region who's anxious about their jobs and worried for the future. With so much insecurity surrounding the economy those are real concerns, she said. As anxiety increases she worries about the increase of suicidal thoughts.

Available to residents is the relatively new 211 crisis line, a 24-hour phone hotline for residents in distress, dealing with everything from suicidal thoughts to lack of rent money.