Shelters adjust to COVID-19 guidelines to help Billings' transients and homeless

The Community Crisis Center near downtown Billings can hold up to 45 people when it gets busy.
The shelter helps Billings residents struggling with mental illness or substance abuse who have nowhere else to go. The crisis center gives them a home for 24 hours while mental health and substance abuse professionals perform assessments and connect them with the services best suited to help them.
Putting in place the 6-foot separation guideline from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in light of the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging, especially when the small center gets full.
"It's been virtually impossible," said MarCee Neary, the crisis center's program director.
And so she's had to limit the number of people the center accepts in order to follow the guidelines and keep those who are admitted at a safe distance while inside. On Wednesday night at least 15 people spent the night outside the center's door as a result, Neary said.
Many of the organizations providing assistance and outreach to Billings' transient and homeless populations have worked to make sure they're doing what's possible to meet the needs of those they serve while taking steps to ensure they and their employees are safe.
"We have tried to be pro-active," Neary said.
Staff now takes the temperatures of everyone showing up to request shelter. If they hit a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, the crisis center won't admit them and instead provides them with options of where they can go to get medical assistance.
Staff at the Hub, another resource for homeless downtown, had been taking temperatures but stopped after having trouble with its digital thermometers, said Barbara Mettler, executive director of the region's Mental Health Center, which oversees the Hub.
The Hub provides the homeless or others at risk with resources that help them find support, vocational and social skills training and supplies.
Mettler had two Hub employees self-quarantined to be on the safe side earlier this week, but she is otherwise working with a full staff. In terms of those seeking help at the Hub, Mettler said she has seen a slight decrease in the past few days as concerns about COVID-19 have grown.
But people are still visiting in "significant numbers," she said.
Tumbleweed, a drop-in resource center for teens and young adults, many of them homeless, closed Sunday night.
It was an especially hard decision, said executive director Erika Willis. The teens served by Tumbleweed are there because they don't have strong or reliable support systems at home. Some of them have no home at all.
"One of the things they're missing is that support system," she said. "We're their support system."
With the facility closed, staff at Tumbleweed has shifted to helping other agencies in town, like the Community Crisis Center and the Montana Rescue Mission.
"It's a really cool opportunity for us to come together," Willis said.
The Montana Rescue Mission, which provides temporary housing for the homeless, is operating at near capacity and earlier this week hung signs in its doors stating the facility is closed to the public. The signs also state that doors are unlocked once an hour to let residents staying inside step out and smoke.
St. Vincent de Paul is still providing its breakfast and lunch service daily but staff there has taken steps to make sure it's a safer environment.
"We're worried about what everyone's worried about," said Cameron Cook, the development director at the charity.
Tables in the dining area have been spread out to help maximize social distancing and the room itself is bleached three times a day. Additionally staff monitors the hand washing of everyone who comes for a meal, he said.
The charity office has three bathrooms, so those who show up to eat are escorted inside three at time to each of the restrooms where they wash up before eating, he said.
In the past, those who came in to eat could stay in the dining area and socialize after their meal. Now everyone is asked to leave once they've eaten; they naturally spread out once they're back outside, Cook said.
Everyday St. Vincent de Paul has had to make adjustments as concerns about COVID-19 grow and guidance changes. Cook said they have plans in place to switch to handing out sack lunches "if it comes to that."
Both MRM and St. Vincent de Paul have called on the public for increased donations as they work to feed those in the community who need assistance.
Mettler from the Mental Health Center worries about those that the Hub serves, but she's also concerned about everyone in the region who's anxious about their jobs and worried for the future. With so much insecurity surrounding the economy those are real concerns, she said. As anxiety increases she worries about the increase of suicidal thoughts.
Available to residents is the relatively new 211 crisis line, a 24-hour phone hotline for residents in distress, dealing with everything from suicidal thoughts to lack of rent money.
As the city continues to deal with the virus, Neary at the crisis center is grappling with what will happen when a homeless or transient person tests positive for COVID-19. She's hoping the county will provide clear direction on where they'll be quarantined and how they'll receive services.
Willis agreed.
"I worry about that," she said. "We need to partner with public health — with the city, with the county. We need public support before it gets out of hand."
RiverStone Health, the county's public health department, is working to figure that out. If someone who's transient or homeless contracts the virus and becomes sick enough to be hospitalized, that person will be sent to the hospital like anyone else, said Donna Healy, a spokeswoman for RiverStone.
"If the person tested positive and was only mildly sick, public health services would try to help that person find a place where he or she could self-isolate and be monitored," she said.
Cook looks at those served by St. Vincent de Paul. Almost all of them fit at least one of the criteria for the COVID-19 vulnerable population; some are older, many have compromised immune systems and they're frequently in close contact with others.
"We are worried about them," he said.
