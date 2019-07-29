Worden resident Marla Cole drove to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Shepherd on a Wednesday evening with her family to visit with other members of the congregation for a barbecue. She enjoyed a free meal, something that the church offers every Wednesday night during the summer.
The church also offers a few other services, including a community garden, food pantry and weekly health check-ups, that benefit families and individuals in need.
Cole said that she’s used the garden before.
“We’ve used it in the past, but we’re at a point now where we haven’t had to as a family,” Cole said. “Just over a year ago, I was here almost once a week utilizing it. It’s a great benefit for the community and families.”
Courtney Oblander’s husband works in construction, so money is tight during the winter months, she said. Her son also has food allergies, so free access to a garden has been helpful at home.
“It’s hard for us to make it into the farmer’s market so it’s nice to be close and the kids enjoy going and picking,” Oblander said.
Pastor Mark Morgenstern helps lead the programs, and said that there’s a need for the pantry, community garden, and the weekly free meals in the area.
The number of people who attend the barbecues has grown over the past few years, Morgenstern said. Two weeks ago, about 86 people attended, which is the biggest crowd the church has hosted.
“It’s a small community and a small congregation, but the need out there is very strong,” Morgenstern said. “There’s a lot of poverty and need out in the Shepherd area, and they run from young families all the way to senior citizens who use it.”
'A wide variety'
The pantry sits in a section of a large separated garage on the east side of the lot opposite the church. There are five long shelves that hold dry goods, toiletries and personal hygiene products, and a refrigerator that sits across from the shelves contains fresh cartons of eggs. Donated cuts of beef and hamburger in a freezer are also available for the taking.
When available, fruits and vegetables from the garden are harvested and placed in the pantry.
Rachell Garcia and her husband manage the pantry, and said that it serves up to 200 to 300 people a month. Often, she said, family members who struggle financially move in with other relatives to stay afloat.
“That seems like a big number, but some of these families, they have 15 or 16 people,” Garcia said.
The Garcias are in charge of stocking and organizing the food pantry, where the grocery shopping bill can span from $500 to $600 to as high as $900. The money raised to fill the pantry comes from grants and donations, and every dollar is stretched to get as much food as possible, she said.
Its nonprofit status has allowed Garcia to receive a $2,000 grant from Town Pump and a $500 grant from Yellowstone Valley Electric in 2018.
“At the end of the month, it usually gets hit harder because I think people’s food stamps run out,” she said. “Sometimes someone doesn’t log enough hours at their job. There are a lot of variables that go on.”
Right next to the large garage that houses the pantry is the community garden, where a wide variety of fruits and vegetables grow. During the summer, volunteers help plant cucumbers, tomatoes, corn, cabbage, squash, and other crops. There are two apple trees, two beds of strawberries and a newly planted vineyard.
The church plans to make their own communion wine.
The 50-foot-by-100-foot garden is filled with mulch, with about two dozen tire planters painted by children in bright pinks and blues, with a few resembling ladybugs and caterpillars. Plants with longer stalks stand alongside them.
“It’s amazing how many people use it and just stop by to enjoy the garden,” Malchow said.
Some crops are harvested by volunteers or by local scouts who place them in the pantry, garden manager and president of the Shepherd Emmanuel Lutheran Church council Meagan Malchow said.
“The nearest grocery store would be about a mile away. Having said that, the Shepherd grocery store doesn’t have bulk type items,” Malchow said. “We deal with families with a lot of kids. We have families that have taken in foster children, grandparents who are raising grandchildren, and people who have had serious health issues. There’s not one type of person or family, it’s a wide variety of people that we have assisted in the past several years.”
Few and far between
The nearest store is a 5 Corners Kwik Stop gas station on Highway 312, with Acton Xpress Deli and convenience store, located about four miles away.
5 Corners employee Jeremy Kempton said that it’s everyone’s one-stop-shop for milk, eggs and bread. Most of the store is filled with snack foods like chips, cookies, and soda.
A gallon of whole milk from Country Morning Farms was priced at $5 a gallon there. A carton of a dozen eggs was about $3.60 and a whole grain loaf of bread was nearly $4.
Kempton said that he still drives into town to get the basics, since groceries are too expensive in Shepherd.
Jenny Aigner opened the Acton Xpress Deli, a small deli and convenience store on Shepherd Acton Road, in 2013 in response to the lack of grocery stores in the area. She offered the necessities like milk, eggs, bread and other fresh produce items along with deli meat and sandwiches.
Last year, she took on more responsibilities and began making meals for senior citizens through the Alliance on Aging program. Then she decided to downsize the convenience store.
Aigner said she doesn’t even sell things like bread or pasta anymore.
“For convenience items, we send them down to 5 Corners because that would be our next closest,” Aigner said. “If someone stops in and is looking for something specific, we send them to 5 Corners or over to Express Way in Huntley.”
A close solution
Since gas prices have skyrocketed and simple grocery items are pricey in Shepherd, many seem to utilize the garden and pantry at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Pastor Morgenstern said that during the weekly barbecues, two nurses in the congregation provide free health checks.
“We check blood pressure, glucose, heart rate, and we have those kinds of services available for people to monitor their health,” Morgenstern said. “Hopefully that’s going to grow too and it’s something we can offer Wednesday nights or Sunday mornings after worship.”
The church also helps in other local donation programs, like the backpack program for the Shepherd School District. It provides kids easy to make meals at home during weekends and holidays.
Worden resident Cole said that there’s a strong sense of community in the area, and that it’s easy to get to know everyone when there are places like Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Every Wednesday, they try and make it over to the barbecue.
“There’s some sort of way to have an interaction. Instead of 65 tables, we have 10,” Cole said. “It brings that better sense of bonding together in a small community. It’s worth it. It’s worth every dime.”