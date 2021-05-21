Shepherd man gives $15,000 to MSU-Northern

Montana State University-Northern recently received a gift of $15,000 from Carl Vender of Shepherd.

Vender, a 1968 graduate of MSU-Northern, has been a supporter of his alma mater and was also a 1989 Founder’s Excellence Award Winner. His most recent contribution is a legacy gift he set up with the MSU-Northern Foundation to create the Carl Vender Family Endowment.

“During my sophomore year in the NMC Industrial Arts program where I was specializing in drafting and surveying, I was informed I would not continue receiving National Defense Loans to complete my teaching degree.” said Vender. “Luckily, I was able to adjust my schedule and receive my drafting certificate. Hopefully, this scholarship will help students meet their goals.”

This new endowment will fund the Carl Vender Civil Engineering Endowed Scholarship which will give $500 every year to Northern students in the Civil Engineering program.

“Our Civil Engineering Technology program is an area we really would like to grow and this gift will help that happen.” said MSU-Northern Chancellor Greg Kegel. “We are always grateful for endowments that ensure ongoing support for Northern and our students.”

