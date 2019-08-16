There was no summer slide for Shepherd Schools bond advocates.
Only a few months after a $17.9 million bond failed in May, Shepherd will offer a “slimmed down” version of the building project that aims to expand classroom space and update facilities.
The new $11.9 million bond is split into an elementary and high school ballot question, accounting for Shepherd’s separate districts. Ballots will be mailed out Aug. 23 and are due back at the Yellowstone County Elections office by Sept. 10.
“The trustees decided to come right back at it as quick as we could,” said superintendent Scott Carter.
Plans for a new district administration office, a meeting room, and one classroom were stripped out of the plan. A planned expansion of a gym was changed into a shell building, and a new lunchroom, kitchen, library and vo-ag facility were reduced in size. With what remained, planners scoured for places to save money, changing exterior materials, removing windows or making them smaller, and lowering ceilings.
That reduced the taxable impact 39%, to about $149 per $100,000 of taxable value on a residential home for most voters who live in the elementary and high school district. Voters in the Pioneer K-8 district, which sends high-schoolers to Shepherd, shoulder a far lower tax impact.
Several basic tenants of the plan remain the same; a mold-infested kindergarten building that was vacated last year would come down, as well the 1950s-era former restaurant that now serves as the library. The elementary and high school buildings would be connected with a new wing that would include a partial second story.
Planned expansion includes:
- Six new elementary classrooms
- A new kitchen and lunchroom
- A new library with a classroom and two science classrooms on the second floor of the new addition
- Two remodeled science classrooms
- A remodel of a high school multi-purpose room into four classrooms
- Additional remodels of classroom and office space
Carter estimates that the new plan would accommodate enrollment growth for the next 20 years, whereas the old plan aimed for 30 years.
Enrollment projects commissioned by the district show steady growth — 1% enrollment growth each year for the next 25 years. If that happens, enrollment could grow well beyond 1,000 students. Those plans don't consider a new bypass road project connecting Lockwood to the Billings’ Heights at Johnson Lane that could be finished in about six years.
Enrollment has been stable during the past few years. In 2014, 829 students were enrolled. This school year, the district actually has one fewer, according to the Office of Public Instruction.
Overcrowding at Shepherd is most evident in the kindergarten wing, where some group work has to occur in hallways because there are not enough classrooms after the abandonment of the kindergarten building.
Misconceptions
Carter reiterated claims from the original vote that some people are “spreading some misinformation,” pointing to a planned gym addition.
“People are calling it sports oriented,” he said, but it's really an academic-focused project.
“I’m not going to try to lie and say athletes won’t use it. (But) it’s an addition to our physical education curriculum,” and it’s a relatively small part of the bond compared to academic expansion.
There’s also been some discontent about Pioneer voters paying a lower share — Carter said its commensurate with enrollment — and about fire suppression.
The new buildings in the plans will have sprinkler systems, but the old buildings won’t. Carter said that it saved $700,000 in bond plans. Sprinklers aren’t required in the older building, and the district’s regular fire drills and alarm system are adequate safety measures.
“I would love to sprinkle everything, but the last bond wasn’t approved,” he said.
Balancing the new plan between trimming costs and meeting facilities' goals was challenging, but Carter said that trustees wanted to be receptive to voters.
“We’ve listened to ’em. They said that’s too expensive,” he said. “We said, OK, let’s get it down to something we can try again with.”
Carter felt that further cuts could result in a plan that doesn’t adequately address the district’s issues.
“I’m not going to lower it any more,” he said. “It’s not fair to the community. This is what we need.”