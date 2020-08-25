Shepherd schools resolve to stay open if more COVID-19 cases occur

After the announcement that schools would be closed until Wednesday, O’Donnell told The Billings Gazette that teachers were working to contact students to see if their home computers could be used during the closure.

“We know the challenges that were put on our families on Sunday, and that cannot continue to happen," O’Donnell wrote in Tuesday’s announcement. "Our children need to be educated, and our parents need to have the comfort and reliability in knowing our schools will be open."

The announcement also said that instead of two days of closing and cleaning after each positive case, daily cleaning would be enhanced to help with disinfecting.

Although privacy laws prevented O’Donnell from sharing identifying information about the positive case, such as a name or grade level, she did write that administrators implemented midday temperature checks after a concern was raised.

“We need to be fluid in making changes as we go and learn from each experience. In this situation, everything was followed just as it should have been,” she wrote.

Along with the positive case and closure during the past week, two Shepherd high school students were asked to leave the school Aug. 20 when they refused to wear masks per a directive from Gov. Steve Bullock’s office.

Masks are required on buses and indoors while the governor’s directives remain in place, according to a letter to parents and students from O’Donnell in the weeks before school reopening.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.