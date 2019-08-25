The superintendent of the Shepherd School District has been put on paid administrative leave amid an ongoing review of whether or not he violated district policy.
A statement about the decision regarding Superintendent Scott Carter was published last week on the Shepherd School District website. That statement is signed by Shepherd School Board Chairman Carl Openshaw.
The Shepherd School District Board of Trustees placed Carter on paid administrative leave "pending a review of allegations that he engaged in conduct that violated School District policy," according to Openshaw's statement. "At no time was there any risk to the safety of the students or staff."
The letter does not specify the conduct in question or what part of district policy Carter is alleged to have violated.
A temporary superintendent will be appointed by the board of trustees, according to the statement. "Further updates will be provided as events require and the employee's privacy rights permit."
Carter was hired to his position in February 2017 from a pool of 18 applicants. He was selected from three finalists. Before becoming the Shepherd superintendent Carter had worked for three years as the superintendent of the Queets Clearwater School District in Forks, Washington. McPherson & Jacobson L.L.C., a Nebraska executive recruitment and development business, consulted in the superintendent search process, according to a letter posted on the Shepherd School District website.
Recently Carter has been working to get an $11.9 million bond to pass after a $17.9 million bond failed in May. The bond would fund a building project Carter previously told The Gazette would accommodate enrollment growth for the next 20 years. Ballots for the new bond were mailed out on Aug. 23.
Classes at Shepherd Schools began on Wednesday.