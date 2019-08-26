After being placed on paid leave last week over allegations he violated district policy, Shepherd School District Superintendent Scott Carter says he has sought treatment after someone at school reported smelling alcohol on his breath.
Carter’s description of the incident he says led to him being placed on leave was included in a letter published Sunday on the Shepherd School District website.
According to the letter, Carter arrived at home Sunday after a few days of intensive treatment. In the letter, Carter denies ever consuming alcohol at work during his “25-plus year career” and asks for forgiveness from the Shepherd community. He said he will accept “any sanctions the Board chooses to place on me.”
A temporary superintendent will be appointed while the district continues to review allegations Carter engaged in conduct in violation of district policy, according to a letter from school board chairman Carl Openshaw posted last week on the Shepherd schools website.
A specific date of the incident in question is not included in the letter, but Carter describes drinking Wednesday night and early Thursday morning before going to bed and arriving for work at his normal time. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade and ninth grade resumed classes at Shepherd last Wednesday. The remainder of students began class Thursday.
“While I was doing my regular rounds of the building, talking with staff, someone I was talking with thought they smelled alcohol,” Carter wrote. “As it turns out, I did have alcohol on my breath from the night before.”
Since then Carter says he has gone through intensive treatment and continues to work with doctors and counselors for ongoing treatment.
“I came to the realization that I had a bigger problem than myself and immediately sought treatment and counseling,” Carter wrote. “My Family and I love Shepherd. I hope the community can find it in its collective heart to forgive me. Make no mistake, I am not blaming any one nor any thing, just myself. I will accept any sanctions the Board chooses to place on me. I am sorry for my poor choice, and pray that I am allowed to continue leading what we have begun together.”
Carter was hired to be the superintendent in February 2017, after working for three years at the Queets Clearwater School District in Forks, Washington. The superintendent’s absence comes at at a time when the school district is trying to get an $11.9 million bond to pass after a $17.9 million bond failed in May. The bond would fund a building project Carter previously told The Gazette would accommodate enrollment growth for the next 20 years. Ballots for the new bond were mailed on Aug. 23.
The full text of the letter is below:
"To: Board, Staff, Students, Parents and other members of the Shepherd Community.
Many of you have seen the post by our Board president to the School Facebook page, and have wondered what has happened. I would like to explain what is going on. Simply, I violated the trust this community has placed in me.
What happened? Wednesday night and early Thursday morning I was drinking. I went to bed, then got up for work at the usual time. While I was doing my regular rounds of the building, talking with staff, someone I was talking with thought they smelled alcohol. As it turns out, I did have alcohol on my breath from the night before.
What happened next? I came to the realization that I had a problem bigger than myself and immediately sought treatment and counseling. After a few days of intensive treatment, I came home today. I continue to work with my doctors and counselors for on-going treatment.
I want to make some things clear. I do not drink at work. I have never done that in my 25-plus year career. We have done so many great things together in the last two years. My Family and I love Shepherd. I hope the community can find it in its collective heart to forgive me. Make no mistake, I am not blaming any one nor any thing, just myself. I will accept any sanctions the Board chooses to place on me. I am sorry for my poor choice, and pray that I am allowed to continue leading what we have begun together.
God bless
Scott"