The termination hearing set after the Shepherd School Board voted to terminate its superintendent Thursday night has been moved to Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Shepherd Schools Administrative Building.
The board's Aug. 28 vote was unanimous to terminate Scott Carter's employment with the district.
Carter was placed on paid leave in August over allegations he violated district policy, and he described the incident in a letter published Sunday Aug. 25 on the Shepherd School District website. He wrote in the letter that he underwent a few days of intensive treatment.
Monday, Aug. 26, in Shepherd, school trustees appointed district curriculum coordinator Drea O'Donnell as interim superintendent, while also floating ideas like seeking out retired superintendents to step in as a sub. They did not take any action regarding Carter Monday.
This isn't the first time alcohol has affected Carter's employment. In 2010, Carter resigned from a school district in Kansas following his arrest for driving under the influence in 2009, according to an Associated Press report.