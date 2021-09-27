Sheriff identifies 2 killed, 1 injured in airplane crash south of Billings

The two people killed in an airplane crash near Billings were identified Monday by the Yellowstone County Sheriff.

Rob and Pam Stephens were killed at the scene, said Sheriff Mike Linder in a press release. A third person in the plane, the couple’s son Riley Stephens, was critically injured. The three were the only people on board.

The Beechcraft Bonanza S35 crashed at about 7:25 p.m. Sunday evening near Jellison and Stratton roads, the sheriff said.

"The family asks for your prayers for all affected," wrote Linder. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Stephens family and friends."

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the Blain airstrip area south of Billings and found the single-engine airplane on fire in a wooded area.

The scene of the crash has been secured by deputies until the NTSB and FAA can take over the investigation. Linder added that the coroner's office and his office are still investigating the crash.

Rob and Riley Stephens are both registered pilots with the FAA. Each also holds commercial and flight instructor certifications according to the most recent information available on FAA.gov.