Sheriff identifies 2 killed, 1 injured in airplane crash south of Billings

The two people killed in an airplane crash near Billings were identified Monday by the Yellowstone County Sheriff.
Rob and Pam Stephens were killed at the scene, said Sheriff Mike Linder in a press release. A third person in the plane, the couple’s son Riley Stephens, was critically injured. The three were the only people on board.
The Beechcraft Bonanza S35 crashed at about 7:25 p.m. Sunday evening near Jellison and Stratton roads, the sheriff said.
"The family asks for your prayers for all affected," wrote Linder. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Stephens family and friends."
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the Blain airstrip area south of Billings and found the single-engine airplane on fire in a wooded area.
The scene of the crash has been secured by deputies until the NTSB and FAA can take over the investigation. Linder added that the coroner's office and his office are still investigating the crash.
Rob and Riley Stephens are both registered pilots with the FAA. Each also holds commercial and flight instructor certifications according to the most recent information available on FAA.gov.
The accident is the first fatal plane crash in the Billings area in 2021. In 2020, several crashes killed and injured aviators in the Yellowstone County region.
In late October, 2020 Donald Nimmick, 74, crashed near Logan International Airport. Nimmick was flying through wind shear, strong headwinds and turbulence after departing Sheridan, Wyoming, the last of several stops he made from Texas. He diverted to Billings after being unable to climb to a safe altitude to continue to Three Forks.
In September, 2020 a Piper PA-30 Twin Comanche crashed at the base of the Rims hospitalizing the pilot. The unidentified pilot, who was the only person on board, was in communication with air traffic controllers at Billings Logan International Airport when the plane fell off the radar. The landing bent the wings and twisted the tail of the plane, but caused no fire.
On the morning of April 20, 2020 Lloyd Gerber, 64, died after the plane he was flying crashed a mile and a half west of Logan International Airport. He was flying a Piper PA-31 seven-seat airplane and was performing landings and takeoffs.
In January 2020, a plane crashed between Billings and Roundup near Dunn Mountain killing all four men on board. According to a NTSB report, the aircraft struck a 185-foot radio tower 65 feet off the ground.