Sheriff identifies victim of fatal car crash south of Bridger

The victim of a fatal car crash near Bridger earlier this week has been identified by the Carbon County Sheriff's Office.

The deceased was Thane Appell, a 50-year-old man from Bridger, according to Sheriff Josh McQuillan.

Appell had been driving a 1991 Dodge Ram pickup truck that crashed into an irrigation canal on South River Road, south of Bridger, Monday evening, according to information McQuillan provided by email. The Monday evening crash happened at around 6:30 p.m., according to McQuillan. The crash site was discovered the following morning at 9 a.m.

Appell was the only occupant of the vehicle, and he died of injuries sustained in the crash, according to the sheriff.

The Montana Highway Patrol was on scene Tuesday investigating the crash. The pickup truck was traveling south on South River Road near Bridger when the driver drove off the roadway for unknown reasons and overturned into a creek, according to a Montana Highway Patrol crash narrative provided Tuesday. The crash occurred on South River Road less than a mile south of Bridger Fromberg Road.

Appell was found dead as law enforcement responded to the scene. Alcohol, drugs and speed were not factors in the crash, according to MHP.

