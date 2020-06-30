Sheriff says deputy shot man who hit him with a car and rammed police car in West End confrontation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A deputy with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office shot a man Monday in Billings after the man allegedly rammed a police car with a vehicle and then hit the deputy while the deputy was on foot, Sheriff Mike Linder said Tuesday.

The alleged assault and shooting happened after law enforcement were trying to recover a stolen vehicle shortly after 4 p.m. at the Town Pump at King Avenue West and 32nd Street West.

The sheriff confirmed that this was related to a later incident Billings police initially described Monday as an attempted car-jacking at a Taco Bell that happened after the suspect vehicle crashed near Amend Park.

Linder identified the deputy who shot the driver as Brandon Smart. He has been with the sheriff's office since 2011. Smart was taken to a hospital and examined but the sheriff said he was unaware of any injuries.

"Witnesses there thought that he was going to get run over," Linder said.

The suspected driver was hit by a bullet "but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time," Linder said in a press release emailed late Tuesday morning. "The driver was apprehended and transported to a hospital for treatment."