Sheriff says deputy shot man who hit him with a car and rammed police car in West End confrontation

A deputy with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office shot a man Monday in Billings after the man allegedly rammed a police car with a vehicle and then hit the deputy while the deputy was on foot, Sheriff Mike Linder said Tuesday.
The alleged assault and shooting happened after law enforcement were trying to recover a stolen vehicle shortly after 4 p.m. at the Town Pump at King Avenue West and 32nd Street West.
The sheriff confirmed that this was related to a later incident Billings police initially described Monday as an attempted car-jacking at a Taco Bell that happened after the suspect vehicle crashed near Amend Park.
Linder identified the deputy who shot the driver as Brandon Smart. He has been with the sheriff's office since 2011. Smart was taken to a hospital and examined but the sheriff said he was unaware of any injuries.
"Witnesses there thought that he was going to get run over," Linder said.
The suspected driver was hit by a bullet "but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time," Linder said in a press release emailed late Tuesday morning. "The driver was apprehended and transported to a hospital for treatment."
Smart had responded to the Town Pump after a request for assistance was made. In accordance with standard procedures, Smart has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues, according to the sheriff.
"During the incident, the driver of the stolen car rammed a police car and then drove the stolen car towards and made contact with Deputy Smart, who was outside his vehicle," Linder said in the press release. "At that time, Deputy Smart discharged his firearm at the stolen car."
The suspect vehicle continued out of the Town Pump parking lot before eventually crashing near King Avenue East and South Billings Boulevard. A woman who was a passenger in the suspect vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment.
Linder deferred to the Billings Police Department when asked for further details about where and how the stolen car response originated.
The shooting at the Town Pump and subsequent crash happened about an hour before a shooting on Prickett Lane. That shooting was unrelated to the Amend Park, BPD Sgt. Bret Becker said Monday.
