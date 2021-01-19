Sheriff says person shot Monday has 'no apparent connection' to property where he was found

A person shot Monday night near Laurel "has no apparent connection to the property" where he had been found injured, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

The sheriff released some limited information on the shooting in a press release Tuesday morning just before 8:20 a.m.

The person who was shot remained alive "at last report" but the sheriff wrote that details of his condition were not known. He was described by the sheriff as a "male individual." Law enforcement at the scene Monday night described the person as a man.

The shooting was reported at about 6 p.m. Monday. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Laurel Police Department were dispatched to the 1500 block of East Railroad Street near Laurel. Laurel Ambulance also responded to the scene.

"When they arrived they found that a male individual who has no connection to the property had been shot," Linder wrote in the Tuesday press release.

The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance. After an investigation by detectives and deputies no arrests were made, according to Linder.

Monday night during the investigation crime scene tape surrounded a large shop on the property on the east end of Laurel behind a home and a commercial greenhouse.