Sheriff seeking help in finding armed fugitive from Shepherd shooting

Editor's note: The mug shot photo accompanying an earlier version of this story was incorrectly sent by the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

The Yellowstone County sheriff is asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected to be involved in Thursday’s theft and shooting in Shepherd that led to a lengthy manhunt in Billings.

Brian Prettyweasel, 32, is also a suspect in a car theft and shooting in Big Horn County early Friday morning.

The stolen car connected with the Big Horn County incident was found this morning after a pursuit by law enforcement, according to a press release from Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

The car was found in Yellowstone County on private property off Thornton Road.

A manhunt for Prettyweasel and another man ended at about 7:30 a.m. this morning in that area, after police presumed Prettyweasel left the area and headed toward Jackson Street and King Avenue East, Linder said.

Prettyweasel is considered armed and dangerous and citizens should not approach him, the sheriff advises. He is described as Native American, more than 6-feet tall and about 160 pounds.