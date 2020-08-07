Sheriff seeking help in finding armed fugitive from Shepherd shooting

Editor's note: The mug shot photo accompanying an earlier version of this story was incorrectly sent by the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.
The Yellowstone County sheriff is asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected to be involved in Thursday’s theft and shooting in Shepherd that led to a lengthy manhunt in Billings.
Brian Prettyweasel, 32, is also a suspect in a car theft and shooting in Big Horn County early Friday morning.
The stolen car connected with the Big Horn County incident was found this morning after a pursuit by law enforcement, according to a press release from Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.
The car was found in Yellowstone County on private property off Thornton Road.
A manhunt for Prettyweasel and another man ended at about 7:30 a.m. this morning in that area, after police presumed Prettyweasel left the area and headed toward Jackson Street and King Avenue East, Linder said.
Prettyweasel is considered armed and dangerous and citizens should not approach him, the sheriff advises. He is described as Native American, more than 6-feet tall and about 160 pounds.
Law enforcement arrested another person of interest in the shooting late Thursday evening in Billings in the area of Alkali Creek and Tumbleweed Drive.
Prettyweasel also thought to be connected with a Thursday shooting in Shepherd that injured a 60-year-old man.
The shooting victim witnessed someone stealing an ATV ramp from his vehicle and then followed the suspects, according to Linder.
During Thursday morning’s search in the Heights, Billings Police Department Chief Rich St. John told media he believed the property owner confronted the thieves and pursued them in a vehicle.
The shooting happened on the 7000 block of Highway 312 at roughly 9 a.m., according to Linder.
Police believe the man was shot by someone in the passenger seat of a blue Toyota pickup truck. A manhunt in Alkali Creek was prompted after the Toyota was found abandoned in a Heights neighborhood.
Photos: Law enforcement searches for armed men in Billings Heights
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.