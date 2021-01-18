 Skip to main content
Sheriff's office investigating Laurel shooting
Crime scene tape surrounds the property at 1500 East Railroad in Laurel as Yellowstone County deputies and Laurel police are on the scene Monday evening.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting injured a man at 1500 East Railroad Street in Laurel at about 6 p.m. Monday evening.

Crime scene tape surrounded the location, which is a large shop on the property on the east end of Laurel behind a home and a large commercial greenhouse.

There were two people involved in the incident, according to Cpl. Adam Lauwers. There is no threat to the public and no one was taken into custody.

The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Laurel Police and Ambulance also responded to the scene.

