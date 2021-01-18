Sheriff's office investigating Laurel shooting

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting injured a man at 1500 East Railroad Street in Laurel at about 6 p.m. Monday evening.

Crime scene tape surrounded the location, which is a large shop on the property on the east end of Laurel behind a home and a large commercial greenhouse.

There were two people involved in the incident, according to Cpl. Adam Lauwers. There is no threat to the public and no one was taken into custody.

The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Laurel Police and Ambulance also responded to the scene.

