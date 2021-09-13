 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff's office investigating shooting reported Monday south of Billings
editor's pick top story

Sheriff's office investigating shooting reported Monday south of Billings

Blue Creek Shooting

Sheriff and ambulance personnel gather around a pickup truck on South Billings Boulevard on Monday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday south of Billings and left one person injured. 

Sheriff Mike Linder said that the shooting was reported in an area near Basin Creek at about 5 p.m. and that the victim had left afterwards. Investigators had since responded to the area of the shooting, Linder said. 

After the shooting was reported, Sheriff's Office personnel and an American Medical Response ambulance responded to South Billings Boulevard north the of the I-90 East entrance where a pickup truck was pulled over onto the shoulder. 

Speaking at about 6:40 p.m. Monday, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said he did not know the condition of the person injured in the shooting, but that they had been taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Further south along Blue Creek Road, more sheriff's office vehicles were pulled over next to a motorcycle on the side of the road across from Marian Circle. 

Both the motorcycle and pickup truck were being investigated for possible involvement in the incident.  

"It's still early," Linder said of the investigation, adding that additional interviews needed to be conducted and that he might not have more information to share until Tuesday.

Asked if the shooting incident was ongoing or represented a threat to the general public, Linder said no. "I think this is an isolated incident," he said. 

0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News