Sheriff's office investigating shooting reported Monday south of Billings

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday south of Billings and left one person injured.

Sheriff Mike Linder said that the shooting was reported in an area near Basin Creek at about 5 p.m. and that the victim had left afterwards. Investigators had since responded to the area of the shooting, Linder said.

After the shooting was reported, Sheriff's Office personnel and an American Medical Response ambulance responded to South Billings Boulevard north the of the I-90 East entrance where a pickup truck was pulled over onto the shoulder.

Speaking at about 6:40 p.m. Monday, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said he did not know the condition of the person injured in the shooting, but that they had been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Further south along Blue Creek Road, more sheriff's office vehicles were pulled over next to a motorcycle on the side of the road across from Marian Circle.

Both the motorcycle and pickup truck were being investigated for possible involvement in the incident.

"It's still early," Linder said of the investigation, adding that additional interviews needed to be conducted and that he might not have more information to share until Tuesday.

Asked if the shooting incident was ongoing or represented a threat to the general public, Linder said no. "I think this is an isolated incident," he said.

