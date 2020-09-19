 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sherman 50th

Sherman 50th

{{featured_button_text}}

Susan and Patrick Sherman, of Billings, celebrated their 50th anniversary with a small virtual gathering of family. They plan to continue the celebration with family in person next year.

Susan Kautz and Patrick Sherman were married Aug. 21, 1970, in Billings.

They lived in Ballantine when he worked for the Montana Power Company and she ran a daycare. They moved to Great Falls in 1986 where Patrick continued to work for the Montana Power Company and later NorthWestern Energy as the business coordinator. He retired in 2012 after 40 years. Susan worked as a secretary for the Great Falls Public Schools, and also retired in 2012 after 26 years working for the school district.

Their children and spouses are Mark and Karrie Sherman, of Great Falls; Ryan and Erin Sherman, of Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Tricia and Clark Montgomery, of Billings.

They have five grandchildren.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News