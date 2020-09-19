Sherman 50th

Susan and Patrick Sherman, of Billings, celebrated their 50th anniversary with a small virtual gathering of family. They plan to continue the celebration with family in person next year.

They lived in Ballantine when he worked for the Montana Power Company and she ran a daycare. They moved to Great Falls in 1986 where Patrick continued to work for the Montana Power Company and later NorthWestern Energy as the business coordinator. He retired in 2012 after 40 years. Susan worked as a secretary for the Great Falls Public Schools, and also retired in 2012 after 26 years working for the school district.