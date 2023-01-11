"She's so strong:" Rape survivor's mother uses social media to assist in suspect's arrest

A man suspected of rape is in custody following an investigation by Billings police, and a social media campaign launched by the teenage survivor’s mother.

Tyson Lee Garza, 39, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual intercourse without consent and unlawful restraint, according to a statement from the Billings Police Department.

“This morning when I got the call about the arrest, we were just overjoyed,” said Violet Bad Bear, whose post on Facebook describing the suspect and his truck was shared over 1,000 times.

Billings detectives started investigating her daughter’s attack on Dec. 30. About three days later, Bad Bear said, she got tired of waiting for updates from police. With permission from a BPD detective, the Hardin woman shared what details she could on Facebook, asking anyone who saw the post to be on the lookout for a white man with a tattoo on his neck driving a dark copper Ford Ranger.

Bad Bear also called Billings casinos and gas stations, sharing what happened to her daughter and giving a description of the suspect. She received tips from all over the state, and was thankful to the police and those who responded to her post.

Although she isn’t certain if the information she provided directly led to Tyson’s arrest, Bad Bear said she relayed every tip to BPD.

“I was really impressed with our community, and how they came together to get this guy off the street,” Bad Bear said.

Over half of all women in the United States have experienced sexual violence during their lifetime, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, a non-profit dedicated to preventing sexual assault and assisting survivors, reported that from 2009 through 2013, about 63,000 children a year were victims of sexual abuse.

Signs that a teen may have suffered sexual abuse, according to RAINN, include major changes in their eating habits, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

Bad Bear wanted to pull her daughter out of school and shelter her, she said, but her daughter refused.

“Honestly, she’s so strong,” Bad Bear said. “Her strength gives me strength… She didn’t want anybody else getting hurt, and she did so good through every interview, through everything.”

RAINN operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline, which can connect survivors to confidential support and referrals, with dozens of programs for survivors available in Montana.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline can be reached at (800) 656 4673. The Montana Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence has a directory for victim services in the state at mcadsv.com/victim-service-programs-by-region/.