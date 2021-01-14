Shiloh Road corridor sees spate of business development, including new Town Pump

Development along the Shiloh Road corridor on Billings' West End continues its steady pace with a handful of new projects planned between King Avenue West and Central Avenue.

Town Pump, a convenience store chain based in Butte, has purchased the vacant lot on the northeast corner of Shiloh Road and King Avenue adjacent to the Shiloh Glen Apartments on Olympic Boulevard, according to city records.

Over the last couple decades, Town Pump has grown its business from straight gas station/convenience stores to shops that include casinos, wine cellars and liquor stores. In the last few years, the company has built sprawling new stores on Main Street in the Heights and at Grand Avenue and Zimmerman Trail.

The new location at Grand and Zimmerman opened in 2019 and joined the longtime Town Pump a mile away at the north end of Shiloh at Grand Avenue.

The new store planned for Shiloh and King would join another longtime Town Pump at the corner of King Avenue and 32nd Street West.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}