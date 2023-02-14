A teenager is accused of shooting a man dead in the parking lot of a Billings nightclub over the weekend.

Xavier Buffalo, 18, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of deliberate homicide and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Buffalo allegedly shot 21-year-old Beau Harlan Beaumont, a Billings man, before fleeing.

Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr set Buffalo’s bond at $250,000.

Officers with the Billings Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of America’s Wild West on Southgate Drive early Sunday morning, court documents said. They found Beaumont, who was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. A witness was applying pressure to the wound, according to charging documents.

Ambulance crews took Beaumont to a Billings hospital, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl told the Gazette, where he was pronounced dead about 40 minutes after first responders arrived at the shooting.

A witness allegedly told officers a man named “Xiae,” later identified as Buffalo, shot Beaumont. The two were fighting earlier in the parking lot, according to witnesses. During the fight, court documents said, Buffalo pulled out a gun and fired a single round. Buffalo and others allegedly drove away from the parking lot in an orange Dodge Charger.

Surveillance footage captured the parking lot fight, court documents said, and showed Buffalo punching Beaumont, who eventually crumbled to the ground. While Beaumont was on the ground, Buffalo allegedly tried to stomp on his body. Footage then caught Buffalo tucking what appeared to be a handgun into his waistband, court documents said, before running away.

A deputy with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office stopped an orange Charger later that morning. Although Buffalo was not among the six people in the car, court documents said, they were all brought to BPD for questioning.

Investigators found the address on South 26th Street where Buffalo was living the same day. They allegedly watched Buffalo leave the home and get into a vehicle, which BPD officers stopped at Sixth Avenue South and South 26th Street. Police arrested Buffalo, and he has remained in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility since Sunday.

While speaking with police, Buffalo allegedly admitted to shooting Beaumont with a revolver. He then gave the handgun away, court documents said.

County prosecutors filed charges against Buffalo on Monday. Yellowstone County Deputy Attorney John Ryan, arguing for the $250,000 bond, said in court Tuesday that while Buffalo has a limited criminal history, the severity of the charges makes him a risk for fleeing. Michael Malone, speaking on behalf of Buffalo, asked Judge Fehr for a $100,000 bond, telling the judge that Buffalo is responsible for babysitting several family members.

Along with setting Buffalo’s bond at $250,000, Fehr is requiring him to be monitored by GPS should he make bond. Buffalo, Fehr said, “allegedly thought it was a good idea to take a gun to a bar,” and now someone’s dead.

Beaumont’s death is the second homicide case investigated by BPD so far this year. Thomas John Slevira Jr. has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder and multiple counts of assault with a weapon in connection to the death of a Billings man followed by a standoff at a Midtown home in January.

Sunday's shooting is also the second homicide outside of America's Wild West in less than a year. A 29-year-old Billings man was shot in club's parking lot last April, and died while being treated at a Billings hospital. Investigators identified the shooter, the Gazette previously reported, but no charges have been filed in connection to the shooting.

The friends and family of Beaumont have launched a GoFundMe to cover the cost of his funeral and memorial service. Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/2a57ba63.

Of the 47 homicides reported out of Yellowstone County since 2020, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, about 40% were Indigenous men and women. American Indians and Alaska Natives make up about 5% of the population of Billings, per data from the U.S. Census Bureau.