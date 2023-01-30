 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shooting incident in Blue Creek area draws Yellowstone County Sheriff's response Monday

Shooting on Cormier Road

First responders work the scene of a shooting involving multiple victims on Cormier Road near Billings on Monday, Jan. 30.

 AMY LYNN NELSON Billings Gazette

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department personnel responded to reports of an incident with possibly several gunshot victims at about 5 p.m. Monday.

The incident was on Corimer Road about five miles south of where Blue Creek Road turns south. The area is about 20 miles south of Billings bordering the Crow Indian Reservation. 

There may be as many as three victims, some of them transported by ambulance to Billings hospitals. 

— This story will be updated

Shooting on Cormier Road

A Yellowstone County Sheriffs Deputy photographs a pickup truck at the scene of a shooting involving multiple victims on Cormier Road near Billings on Monday, Jan. 30.

