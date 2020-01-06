A man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head in Cody fatally shot himself as police closed in Monday, according to a press release from the Cody Police Department.
A woman showed up at the Rodeo West Gas Station at about 3:30 p.m. bleeding from her head and told police that her boyfriend had shot her in the head during an argument. She was able to leave their camper at an RV park off Yellowstone Avenue near the west end of Cody and travel to the nearby gas station, according to police.
The woman's wound was non-life threatening and she was treated at a local hospital.
Her boyfriend appeared to have followed her to the gas station, but left as police approached. Officer heard a single gunshot as they approached the camper, according to police.
Police made several attempts to contact the man, and ultimately used a bomb squad robot to enter the camper and found that the man was dead "from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," the release said.