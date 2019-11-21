A person was arrested at gunpoint Thursday morning by the Billings Police Department at a downtown intersection in connection with a recent shooting.
Several people, including at least one person suspected to have been involved a recent shooting, were in a truck stopped by police at Sixth Avenue North and North 13th Street just before 10 a.m. A second man was also arrested.
The pickup truck had been evading police and at one point collided with a police car, Lt. Shawn Mayo said.
Mayo said he was not aware of anyone requiring immediate medical treatment.
Police arrested the suspect at gunpoint, Mayo said. That man also had $50,000 in warrants, said Mayo.
Multiple police vehicles remained at the scene of the arrest as of 10 a.m. and both North 13th Street and Sixth Avenue North we’e partially blocked by vehicles, including the vehicle police found the suspect in. That truck was partially in the intersection.
From the north side of the intersection at the Castle Coffee stand, Michele Cooke watched the incident play out.
"The cops jumped out with guns. I heard them say 'Put your hands up, put your hands up, get out of the truck!'" Cooke said. "Within seconds there was five, six, seven other cops and everybody had their guns drawn," Cooke said.