 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting threat at West High in Billings being investigated, district says
editor's pick alert top story

Shooting threat at West High in Billings being investigated, district says

{{featured_button_text}}
School Bus
File, Star-Tribune

An FBI tip line received a report of a planned shooting at West High school on Oct. 26, according to an email sent to parents from Billings Public Schools superintendent Greg Upham. 

Billings police are investigating the report, Upham said in the email. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"At this time, the police do not feel the threat is at a level of a school closure or lockdown," he wrote. 

Upham said he had requested that additional police patrol the school as a precaution. 

A Billings Police Department spokesman did not immediately respond to questions about the report on Wednesday afternoon. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News