Shooting threat at West High in Billings being investigated, district says

An FBI tip line received a report of a planned shooting at West High school on Oct. 26, according to an email sent to parents from Billings Public Schools superintendent Greg Upham.

Billings police are investigating the report, Upham said in the email.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"At this time, the police do not feel the threat is at a level of a school closure or lockdown," he wrote.

Upham said he had requested that additional police patrol the school as a precaution.

A Billings Police Department spokesman did not immediately respond to questions about the report on Wednesday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.